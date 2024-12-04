Lao Bullion Bank CEO reveals shareholder structure as bank launches

After a soft opening in late September, Chanthone Sitthixay, CEO of Lao Bullion Bank (LBB), formally launched the bank on December 3 by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with banking associations, gold associations, and over 700 microfinance institutions.

A key objective of LBB is to stabilise the Lao kip, which has significantly depreciated due to high foreign currency debt, US dollar trade deficits with several countries and elevated inflation rates.

Asked about the positive impact of LBB on the overall status of the Lao kip since its soft opening, Chanthone said that while there have been no significant economic improvements yet, the psychological effects were evident. The establishment of the bank demonstrates the public and private sector’s commitment to economic stability and efforts to strengthen the depreciating currency, he added.