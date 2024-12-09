KTC to redefine consumer finance through digital transformation

Krungthai Card (KTC) is set to undergo a comprehensive digital transformation by 2025, positioning itself at the forefront of Thailand’s evolving financial technology landscape.

Speaking at a press conference on December 4, president and CEO Pittaya Vorapanyasakul highlighted the critical importance of this strategic initiative, explaining that the transformation would not only strengthen the company’s core systems for managing its products and services but also provide well-structured data.

“This will enable us to customise our offerings, attract new customers and retain existing clientele,” she said.

The digital strategy addresses anticipated challenges in the banking and credit card sectors, including issues of fraud, trust and increased competition from virtual banks.

Pittaya believes that the initiative will empower the company to navigate these disruptions, enhance cost control, mitigate risks effectively, and pursue increased profit and revenue.

The transformation follows a comprehensive approach centred on four key strategic dimensions. The “Reach Better” strategy aims to expand the member base through digital channels and develop a seamless, secure self-service e-application platform. The “Grow Healthier” approach focuses on optimising member database management and enhancing the mobile app’s features. “Bond Tighter” concentrates on improving online service efficiency and communication across multiple platforms, while “Work Smarter” involves investing in IT tools, improving processes, and upskilling the workforce.