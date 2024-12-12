TrueMoney partners with Carbonmark to drive climate action via app

TrueMoney, a leading digital financial platform in Thailand, has partnered with Carbonmark to introduce a carbon credit trading feature on its app, allowing users to directly support global climate action and live sustainably.

This initiative enables TrueMoney’s 20 million monthly users to purchase and retire carbon credits, contributing to carbon neutrality. Users can buy carbon credit tokens from a variety of certified projects, including reforestation, renewable energy and waste management, with packages starting at just 6 baht offsetting 72 kilograms of carbon emissions over seven days.

“This partnership with Carbonmark aligns with our commitment to leverage technology for a sustainable future,” said Apinand Dabpetch, managing director of Ascend Bit. "By making carbon offsetting accessible and affordable, we empower individuals to positively impact the environment.”

Carbonmark’s managing director, Andrew Bonneau, highlighted the role of blockchain technology in ensuring the transparency and traceability of carbon credits. “Our collaboration with TrueMoney enables users to support critical environmental projects with confidence and ease,” he said.

The platform offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, enabling users to contribute to certified projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.





