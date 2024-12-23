Major Thai banks gear up for New Year with billions in cash reserves

Thailand’s five major commercial banks are setting aside more than 154 billion baht in cash reserves between them to accommodate consumer spending during the upcoming New Year festival. This is less than the 171 billion baht set aside for the 2024 countdown.

The banks – Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krung Thai Bank (KTB), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Kasikorn Bank (KBANK), and Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) – have each earmarked a set amount to ensure customers have sufficient access to cash during the long holiday weekend from December 28 to January 1.

Preparations made by each bank: