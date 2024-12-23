Major Thai banks gear up for New Year with billions in cash reserves

Thailand’s five major commercial banks are setting aside more than 154 billion baht in cash reserves between them to accommodate consumer spending during the upcoming New Year festival. This is less than the 171 billion baht set aside for the 2024 countdown.
The banks – Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krung Thai Bank (KTB), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Kasikorn Bank (KBANK), and Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) – have each earmarked a set amount to ensure customers have sufficient access to cash during the long holiday weekend from December 28 to January 1.
Preparations made by each bank:
National Bank Reserves:
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will provide an additional 80 billion baht in cash reserves to meet the anticipated surge in demand for banknotes during the New Year period.
While banks are prepared to meet cash withdrawal needs, there is a growing trend towards using electronic payment channels. The BOT is encouraging people to use these secure and convenient options during the festive season.