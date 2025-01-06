Thai banks to keep loan brake on in 2025 amid debt concern

Thai banking chiefs say vigilance in lending is needed throughout 2025, citing concerns over bad debt amid the country's sluggish economic recovery.

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikorn Bank (KBANK), said cautious lending remains a priority.

"We expect to keep bad debt below 3% this year, partly due to government measures," she stated.

KBank's strategy focuses on lending to existing customers with proven track records, acknowledging the government's "You Fight, We Help" initiative as beneficial for both customers and banks.



Krung Thai Bank's president and executive director, Payong Srivanich, stressed that debt management continues to be a crucial concern for the banking sector.

"This year, we are still in cautious mode. We can’t close our eyes and approve loans readily, but we have hope that transition will come with opportunities," he said.

He emphasised the importance of addressing structural problems to achieve sustainable solutions.



