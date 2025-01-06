Thai Bankers Association backs tight policies on high-risk countries

The Thai Bankers Association has expressed full support for the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) in strengthening policies and operational guidelines for financial institutions regarding transactions with high-risk countries.

The association and its member banks say they operate under a strict code of conduct, adhering to responsible business practices towards customers, society, and the global community, while upholding human-rights principles.

The association maintains a clear policy against financing the procurement of weapons and ammunition for military organisations in high-risk countries. Furthermore, it prevents and prohibits financial transactions that support terrorism or wars that result in human-rights violations.

The BOT and the AMLO closely supervise and monitor these activities, contributing significantly to confidence in Thailand's financial system.



