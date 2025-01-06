BOT warns of increased currency volatility in 2025

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast increased volatility for the Thai baht in 2025, citing external economic factors and emerging challenges.

Speaking at the first monthly briefing of this year, Sakkapop Panyanukul, assistant governor of the BOT's Monetary Policy Group, highlighted growing uncertainties in the Thai economy.

He pointed to intensifying geopolitical tensions and unpredictable policies of major trading partners as key concerns, with US economic policy expected to have particular impact in the latter half of the year.

The manufacturing sector faces additional pressures from increased international competition, particularly affecting the automotive and auto-parts industries.

BOT deputy governor Piti Disyatat noted that these challenges could affect more than a million workers in Thailand's automotive sector, potentially impacting domestic spending.