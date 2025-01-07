The AI Tipping Point: How banks will drive real results in 2025

2025 will serve as an industry tipping point for AI innovation with gen AI deployments at scale across the sector. This shift comes at a crucial juncture, as the industry grapples with challenges like an increasingly competitive environment, talent shortages, and rising customer expectations. By embracing gen AI, financial institutions can address these challenges head-on and enable new levels of efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction.

Let's dive into four trends that will drive gen AI adoption in banking throughout 2025:

1. Intuitive search that supercharges productivity

Gen AI will redefine knowledge management within financial institutions. Currently, many organizations struggle to extract meaningful insights from their vast data stores without significant manual intervention. For example, market analysts, compliance officers, and other professionals often spend significant time and effort sifting through information dispersed across documents and departments.

In 2025, AI-powered search with advanced summarization capabilities will allow employees to find and analyze information faster and more effectively. Instead of data wrangling, they can focus on higher-order analysis and decision-making.

Such tools will provide instant access to essential insights, streamline workflows, and improve productivity. While subject matter experts will still play a crucial role in validating and interpreting information, new search capabilities will enable them to spend less time gathering data and more time deriving value from it.