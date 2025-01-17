ASEAN expected to be a major beneficiary from global turbulence

Despite global uncertainty and turmoil, Southeast Asia still presents significant untapped potential and opportunities for growth, according to Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of Bangkok Bank.

Speaking at the recent AEC Business Forum 2025, themed "ASEAN in the Age of Disruption", he highlighted the region's abundant resources, skilled young workforce, and growing consumer spending power as key drivers.

"While facing rising uncertainties and challenges, ASEAN also presents compelling opportunities," he said. "The region's diverse resources and competitive labour costs continue to attract significant investment, drawing global capital away from other troubled economies."

Chartsiri emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation at local, regional, and global levels to effectively address both the challenges and opportunities presented by the current era.