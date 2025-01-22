Thai banks flourish in 2024 with double-digit profit growth

Thailand's leading commercial banks demonstrated strength and resilience in 2024, achieving double-digit growth in net profits for a combined total exceeding 250 billion baht.

Financial reports for 2024 from 10 major commercial banks – Kasikornbank (KBANK), Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krungthai Bank (KTB), Siam Commercial Bank (SCBX), Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), TMB Thanachart (TTB), Kiatnakin Phatra (KKP), TISCO Bank, Land and Houses Bank, and CIMB Thai –show strong net profit growth, driven by a reduction in provisions for credit losses due to effective debt management. Several banks also increased their loan portfolios.

The 10 banks amassed a total of 249.124 billion baht in profits, a 7.30% increase compared to the previous year. Net profits alone reached 232.174 billion baht.

KBANK emerged as the top performer, boasting a net profit of 48.598 billion baht, a rise of 14.60%. Bangkok Bank followed closely with 45.211 billion baht (+8.59%) while SCBX secured third position with 43.943 billion baht (+1%).

CIMB Bank showcased its strength as a medium-sized player with impressive net profit growth of 77.69% for a total of 2.852 billion baht in 2024.

However, SCBX maintained the highest profit with 11.707 billion baht, up 7% up, followed by KBANK with 10.494 billion baht (+11.78%).

Medium-sized and smaller banks experienced notable growth, spearheaded by Kiatnakin Phatra with net income of 1.406 billion baht.

