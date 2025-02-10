Pichai nominates new BOT board chairman after Kittiratt’s disqualification

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that he has nominated a former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry for the position of chairman of the central bank’s board.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, Pichai stated that he had put forward the Finance Ministry’s candidate to the selection committee for a vote on the appointment of the chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors.
“It was as reported. My nominee is a former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry,” Pichai said when asked about the nomination of the BOT board chairman.
It was earlier reported that Pichai had nominated Somchai Sujjapongse for the position, while the BOT had nominated Surapol Nitikraipot, former rector of Thammasat University, as a contender.
Pichai said the new Finance Ministry candidate would not face any qualification issues like the previous nominee.
Earlier, Pichai had nominated former Deputy Prime Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong for the role, and the selection committee voted in his favour. However, in late December, the Council of State ruled that Kittiratt was ineligible for the position as he had not been out of political office for at least a year before his potential appointment as BOT chairman.
Later on Monday, Pichai conceded that he had nominated Somchai for the position, hoping that his experience and extensive knowledge of finance as a former permanent secretary would benefit both financial and banking management.
Pichai added that next month, he would appoint a selection committee to choose a new Bank of Thailand governor, replacing Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who will complete his term in September.
Pichai said the selection of the new BOT governor must be conducted with prudence, so the process should begin as soon as possible.