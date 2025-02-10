Pichai nominates new BOT board chairman after Kittiratt’s disqualification

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that he has nominated a former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry for the position of chairman of the central bank’s board.

Speaking to reporters at Government House, Pichai stated that he had put forward the Finance Ministry’s candidate to the selection committee for a vote on the appointment of the chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors.

“It was as reported. My nominee is a former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry,” Pichai said when asked about the nomination of the BOT board chairman.