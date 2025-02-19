PM urges central bank to cut interest rate to boost economy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called on the Bank of Thailand to lower interest rates in a bid to ease financial pressures on the public, according to a summary of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting posted on her X social media account.

The request came during the government's first mobile cabinet meeting of 2025, held in the southern province of Songkhla. The Prime Minister also urged commercial banks to increase lending to businesses and individuals to boost economic liquidity.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to convene its first meeting of the year on February 26 when it will consider a potential reduction in the policy interest rate.

