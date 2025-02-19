Government launches interest-free loans for informal workers

The Thai government has announced a new loan scheme aimed at supporting informal workers across the country.

Under the "One Tambon, One Independent Occupation Group" initiative, informal workers can borrow up to 300,000 baht interest-free for the first two years.

The scheme, which is open for applications until March 31, 2025, is part of a broader government effort to improve the livelihoods of informal workers. The Ministry of Labour is also working to develop the skills of informal workers through training programmes and support them in accessing markets for their goods and services.