Government launches interest-free loans for informal workers

The Thai government has announced a new loan scheme aimed at supporting informal workers across the country.
Under the "One Tambon, One Independent Occupation Group" initiative, informal workers can borrow up to 300,000 baht interest-free for the first two years.
The scheme, which is open for applications until March 31, 2025, is part of a broader government effort to improve the livelihoods of informal workers. The Ministry of Labour is also working to develop the skills of informal workers through training programmes and support them in accessing markets for their goods and services.
"The ‘One Tambon, One Independent Occupation Group’ project is making steady progress," said government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang. "We have already selected 400 groups nationwide, and we aim to develop all of them by March 31, 2025."
The government is also working on new legislation to better protect the rights of informal workers and those working from home. This includes measures to ensure they have access to basic labour rights and social security.
The loan scheme is open to informal workers and self-employed individuals who are part of the "One Tambon, One Independent Occupation Group" project. Loans of between 50,000 and 300,000 baht are available, with no interest charged for the first two years. Applications can be made at provincial employment offices nationwide.
The government hopes the scheme will help informal workers to grow their businesses and improve their financial security.
It is also seen as a way to boost the wider economy by supporting small-scale enterprises.
This initiative is part of a wider effort by the Thai government to address the challenges faced by informal workers, who make up a significant portion of the country's workforce. By providing access to finance and skills training, the government hopes to empower informal workers and improve their quality of life.