Thai govt urges central bank to align policy rates with growth goals

The Cabinet resolved on Tuesday to call on the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to implement monetary policies that maintain the inflation at the target range of 1-3%, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said.

He added that these policies should be aligned with fiscal policies to support economic growth.

"The government anticipates a further reduction in the policy interest rate,” he said. “The extent of the cut should be carefully considered, factoring in its impact on inflation, exchange rates and overall economic growth.”