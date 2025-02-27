Siam Commercial Bank Leads the Way with Loan Rate Cuts Following Central Bank Decision

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has become the first major commercial bank in Thailand to announce a reduction in loan interest rates, cutting rates by up to 0.25% per annum.

This move aligns with the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision on Wednesday to lower the policy interest rate by 0.25%, from 2.25% to 2.00% per annum.

The MPC’s decision was made to ease financial conditions, reflecting a revised economic outlook that anticipates slower growth and aims to mitigate future uncertainties.

The SCB rate reductions will take effect on 3rd March 2025, according to a statement released by the bank on Thursday.