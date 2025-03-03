Pichai to urge banks to approve more loans for small businesses

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Monday that he will soon meet with the Thai Bankers’ Association to encourage commercial banks to approve more loans for small businesses.

Call for Easing Loan Criteria

Pichai urged commercial banks to ease their strict loan approval criteria, allowing more funds to flow into the economy and stimulate growth.

He acknowledged that banks are cautious about lending to small businesses due to concerns that potential non-performing loans (NPLs) could impact the overall economy and major debtors. However, he emphasised that banks do not need to approve loans for all small businesses, but rather focus on those with the capacity to repay their debts.

“Banks should not shut the door on all small businesses,” Pichai said. “The best way to inject money into the system is to approve loans.”