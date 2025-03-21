TTB denies merger talks with Krungthai, dismisses Thai media reports

The TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) on Friday rejected speculation of a potential merger with Krungthai Bank (KTB) or any other financial institution.

In an internal message, TTB’s CEO Piti Tanthakasem dismissed reports from Thai media outlets claming merger discussions were ongoing between TTB and the state-owned Krungthai Bank.

He said that TTB’s board of directors had never considered or discussed such a move, nor had they instructed the management to pursue it. Piti also confirmed that no merger plans were included in TTB’s five-year strategy.

“TTB’s current focus is on ‘Making REAL Change’, aimed at improving the financial lives of over 10 million customers. This is achieved through our ‘Ecosystem Play’ strategy, which targets customer groups where we possess significant expertise,” Piti said.

He further iterated that TTB is dedicated to transforming the organisation comprehensively to enhance its competitiveness and customer financial well-being.

“Our goal is to grow alongside our customers, partners and affiliates in a sustainable manner. Achieving this mission requires the full cooperation of all employees, working under the motto ‘One Team, One TTB’,” he said.