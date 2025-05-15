Bank of Thailand Flags Investment Slump and Warns on Limited Interest Rate Leeway

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has expressed growing concern over persistently low investment levels, warning that its capacity for further monetary policy intervention is becoming increasingly constrained.

At the recent Monetary Policy Forum 1/2025, central bank officials emphasized that with the benchmark interest rate already at a low 1.75% following three rate cuts since late last year, the effectiveness of additional reductions would be limited.

"The stimulative effect of further reductions will be marginal, and the economic transmission will gradually weaken," said Piti Disyatat, BOT's Deputy Governor for Monetary Stability. "Maintaining policy space is crucial to address various potential uncertainties and adverse economic scenarios that may materialize."

The central bank identified U.S. trade policies as the primary external pressure on Thailand's economy, contributing to both domestic and global economic slowdown. Officials stressed the importance of preserving policy ammunition to cushion against potential economic "shocks" from abroad.

While Thailand's economy is expected to continue growing in the first quarter of 2025, the BOT projects growth moderation from the second quarter onward, though a recession is not currently anticipated.

Pranee Sutthasri, Senior Director of the BOT's Macroeconomic Department, noted that recent dialogue and temporary tariff reductions between the U.S. and China represent "a positive development" that could benefit both global and Thai economies, particularly through improved exports.

