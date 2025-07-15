Cabinet fails to deliberate on new BOT governor’s appointment

The Cabinet did not deliberate on the appointment of the new Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor during its weekly meeting on Tuesday, despite Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira's earlier statement that it would.

On Monday and Tuesday morning, Pichai, also the deputy prime minister, informed reporters that he would ask the Cabinet to approve his choice for the new BOT governor during the meeting.

Pichai declined to reveal his selection to replace Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ends on September 30.

However, after the Cabinet meeting concluded before noon, the subject of the new BOT governor was not included on the meeting agenda at all.