Thai Firms Splash Out on Share Buybacks Amid Market Slump

Thai listed companies have embarked on an unprecedented spree of share buybacks, committing a colossal 52 billion baht in the first six months of 2025.

This surge in repurchases, a record high for several years, comes as the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index plummets, showing a negative return of 17.32% year-to-date by mid-July.

The sharp decline in share prices has prompted company owners, confident in their business fundamentals, to step in and reassure investors.

By announcing these buyback schemes, they hope to prevent further drops in share values below their intrinsic worth.

A recent survey revealed that 45 Thai listed companies have launched repurchase programmes in response to severe price adjustments.

This collective outlay of 52 billion baht underscores the urgency with which firms are trying to stabilise their market positions.

Concurrently, the SET and government bodies are reportedly fast-tracking a review of regulations to ease rules and support additional market mechanisms.

According to Thai capital market experts, the significant increase in buyback announcements in 2025 is largely due to extremely low valuation indicators, such as Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratios and Price-to-Book values.

Apichart Poobunjirdkul, Senior Director of Strategic Analysis at TISCO Securities, highlighted to Krungthep Turakij that the volume of share buyback announcements in the Thai stock market this year has been "exceptionally high."

He noted that while the 52 billion baht committed in the first half of 2025 doesn't quite match the nearly 80 billion baht seen in the full year of 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis, it still represents more than half of that all-time high, signifying a substantial commitment from listed companies.