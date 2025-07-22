Finance Ministry to allow Pico Finance operators to lend outside provinces

The Finance Ministry plans to allow Pico Finance operators to lend to clients outside the provinces where their firms are based, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday.

Julapun explained that the ministry was in the process of considering enabling Pico Finance operators to expand their businesses to nearby provinces. Currently, Pico Finance operators are only allowed to lend to clients in the provinces where they are permitted to operate.

Pico Finance is a type of microfinance business in Thailand that focuses on lending to individuals at the provincial level. These loans are often aimed at people who may not qualify for traditional loans from banks or other financial institutions.