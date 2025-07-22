Finance Ministry launches 20 billion baht savings bonds offering up to 3.4% interest

Thailand's Public Debt Management Office to Launch 20 Billion Baht Savings Bonds for 2025 Fiscal Year
Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director-General of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), has announced the second sale of government savings bonds for the 2025 fiscal year. The sale, amounting to a total of 20 billion baht, will be split into two parts:
Savings Bonds via the Savings Bond Wallet on the Paotang App
Total Value: 5 billion baht
10-year bond (SBST357A)
Sale period: July 30 to August 7, 2025
Interest rates (Average 2.49% per year):
Eligibility:
Interested individuals can download the Paotang app to register, verify their identity, and add funds to their Savings Bond Wallet through Mobile Banking or link their Krungthai Bank account. Funds can also be added at Krungthai Bank counters nationwide.
Savings Bonds through Six Partner Banks
Total Value: 15 billion baht
10-year bond (SBST358A)
Sale period: August 4-6, 2025, from 08:30 to 15:00 (no cheque payments accepted on August 6).
Interest rates (Average 2.49% per year):
Eligibility:
Allocation method: Small Lot First (bonds are allocated in rounds, with each round increasing by 1,000 baht). If the bonds available in the final round are insufficient, the remaining bonds will be allocated randomly.
Purchasers will be notified of the allocation results and any refunds by August 7, 2025.
The bonds will be available for purchase through six partner banks:
For further details on the terms and conditions of the bond sale, prospective buyers can refer to the official documents provided by the Ministry of Finance.