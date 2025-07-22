Finance Ministry launches 20 billion baht savings bonds offering up to 3.4% interest

Savings Bonds through Six Partner Banks

Total Value: 15 billion baht

10-year bond (SBST358A)

Sale period: August 4-6, 2025, from 08:30 to 15:00 (no cheque payments accepted on August 6).

Interest rates (Average 2.49% per year):

Year 1-3: 1.70%

Year 4-7: 2.40%

Year 8-10: 3.40%

Eligibility:

Thai nationals or individuals with residence in Thailand

Minimum purchase: 1,000 baht

No maximum purchase limit

Bonds can be purchased in multiples of 1,000 baht

Allocation method: Small Lot First (bonds are allocated in rounds, with each round increasing by 1,000 baht). If the bonds available in the final round are insufficient, the remaining bonds will be allocated randomly.

Purchasers will be notified of the allocation results and any refunds by August 7, 2025.

The bonds will be available for purchase through six partner banks:

Krungthai Bank

Bangkok Bank

Kasikorn Bank

Siam Commercial Bank

Bank of Ayudhya

CIMB Thai Bank

For further details on the terms and conditions of the bond sale, prospective buyers can refer to the official documents provided by the Ministry of Finance.