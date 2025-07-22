Finance Ministry launches 20 billion baht savings bonds offering up to 3.4% interest

TUESDAY, JULY 22, 2025

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) launches 20 billion baht in savings bonds, offering up to 3.4% interest. The first round starts on July 30 via the Paotang app, with a second round for bank purchases opening on August 4.

Thailand's Public Debt Management Office to Launch 20 Billion Baht Savings Bonds for 2025 Fiscal Year

Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director-General of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), has announced the second sale of government savings bonds for the 2025 fiscal year. The sale, amounting to a total of 20 billion baht, will be split into two parts:

  • Sales through the Savings Bond Wallet (Wealth Bond) on the Paotang App: 5 billion baht
  • Sales through six commercial banks: 15 billion baht

Savings Bonds via the Savings Bond Wallet on the Paotang App

Total Value: 5 billion baht

10-year bond (SBST357A)

Sale period: July 30 to August 7, 2025

Interest rates (Average 2.49% per year):

  • Year 1-3: 1.70%
  • Year 4-7: 2.40%
  • Year 8-10: 3.40%

Eligibility:

  • Thai nationals aged 15 or above
  • Minors (under 20) require parental consent when purchasing at Krungthai Bank branches
  • Minimum purchase: 100 baht
  • Maximum purchase per transaction: 5 million baht
  • Maximum purchase per person: 20 million baht
  • Bonds can be bought in multiples of 100 baht, with no limit on the number of purchases.
  • Allocation method: First-come, first-served.

Interested individuals can download the Paotang app to register, verify their identity, and add funds to their Savings Bond Wallet through Mobile Banking or link their Krungthai Bank account. Funds can also be added at Krungthai Bank counters nationwide.

Savings Bonds through Six Partner Banks

Total Value: 15 billion baht

10-year bond (SBST358A)

Sale period: August 4-6, 2025, from 08:30 to 15:00 (no cheque payments accepted on August 6).

Interest rates (Average 2.49% per year):

  • Year 1-3: 1.70%
  • Year 4-7: 2.40%
  • Year 8-10: 3.40%

Eligibility:

  • Thai nationals or individuals with residence in Thailand
  • Minimum purchase: 1,000 baht
  • No maximum purchase limit
  • Bonds can be purchased in multiples of 1,000 baht

Allocation method: Small Lot First (bonds are allocated in rounds, with each round increasing by 1,000 baht). If the bonds available in the final round are insufficient, the remaining bonds will be allocated randomly.

Purchasers will be notified of the allocation results and any refunds by August 7, 2025.

The bonds will be available for purchase through six partner banks:

  • Krungthai Bank
  • Bangkok Bank
  • Kasikorn Bank
  • Siam Commercial Bank
  • Bank of Ayudhya
  • CIMB Thai Bank

For further details on the terms and conditions of the bond sale, prospective buyers can refer to the official documents provided by the Ministry of Finance.

