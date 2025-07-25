Thai Banks Recall Staff from Cambodia Amid Border Conflict

Thai financial institutions operating in Cambodia are in the process of recalling their staff to Thailand, with all personnel expected to be back in the country by the end of today.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced it's closely monitoring the situation, though it remains too early to fully assess the economic impact of the escalating border conflict.

Suwannee Jatsadasak, Assistant Governor for the Financial Institutions Policy Group at the BOT, provided an update on the measures being taken by financial institutions (FIs):

Thai FIs with branches in Cambodia have been progressively bringing their Thai employees back home, with the full return anticipated today, Friday 25th July 2025.

Several FIs have temporarily closed branches located in the border provinces of Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Trat, and Chanthaburi.

Customers can continue to carry out transactions using alternative channels such as mobile banking and internet banking.

Patrons are advised to check individual FI websites or contact their call centres for details on branch operations and opening hours. As of now, there have been no reports of damage to any FI branches.

The BOT stated that, given the current multi-faceted uncertainties, it is premature to evaluate the full repercussions on Thailand. The central bank will continue to closely track developments.