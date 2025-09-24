Supavud urges Bank of Thailand to address 17% baht appreciation

Supavud Saicheua, Chairman of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), revealed that the issue of the baht’s appreciation remains unresolved. Specifically, the baht has strengthened by 17% over the past 17 months, moving from a low of 37 baht to US dollar in April last year to less than 32 baht today.

He explained that this appreciation is not solely due to the weakening of the dollar. When considering the exchange rate against major currencies that Thailand trades with, the baht has strengthened by 10% in the same period, with the remaining 7% attributed to the dollar’s depreciation.

This 10% appreciation against other currencies is the main issue affecting various parties, and he stressed that it is the responsibility of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to manage the currency.