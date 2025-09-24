Supavud urges Bank of Thailand to address 17% baht appreciation

Supavud Saicheua, Chairman of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), revealed that the issue of the baht’s appreciation remains unresolved. Specifically, the baht has strengthened by 17% over the past 17 months, moving from a low of 37 baht to US dollar in April last year to less than 32 baht today.
He explained that this appreciation is not solely due to the weakening of the dollar. When considering the exchange rate against major currencies that Thailand trades with, the baht has strengthened by 10% in the same period, with the remaining 7% attributed to the dollar’s depreciation.
This 10% appreciation against other currencies is the main issue affecting various parties, and he stressed that it is the responsibility of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to manage the currency.
Regarding the concerns about "mystery money" or net error and omission (NEO) in the balance of payments (BOP), which was previously believed to affect the baht’s appreciation, Supavud acknowledged that updated data from the BOT showed a revision in the mystery money figures for 2024.
Initially reported at 530 billion baht, it has now been adjusted to 230 billion baht, reflecting the true situation.
The BOT clarified that much of the previously unaccounted money can be traced back to other sources, including:
However, there remains about $5 billion annually that still cannot be fully explained. Despite this, Supavud emphasised that this unaccounted-for amount is unlikely to be the primary cause of the baht’s substantial 17% appreciation over the past 17 months.
Supavud identified three fundamental factors contributing to the baht's appreciation, which the BOT must address:
Supavud emphasised that the baht’s 17% rise over the past 17 months remains a key concern for many, and the three underlying issues are more significant than the mystery money problem.