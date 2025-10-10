Virtual Banks: The Game Changer Set to Release Thais from Informal Debt

The launch of Virtual Banks in Thailand is being hailed as a potential turning point for the national economy, with a key objective of freeing millions of Thai citizens from the grip of informal debt—a persistent social challenge.

The primary mission of these new digital-only institutions is to create pathways to formal financial services for the country’s most vulnerable people.

They plan to achieve this by introducing flexible and accessible financial products, such as loans and insurance, that allow for daily repayments—a crucial feature for those with irregular incomes.

Virtual Banks will rely heavily on cutting-edge technology, deploying AI and Alternative Data (such as mobile phone usage data) for credit analysis.

This digital-first model grants them a significant advantage: their operating costs are up to one-third lower than those of traditional high-street banks, allowing them to serve a wider customer base more efficiently and affordably.

The Vision: Finance for Social Good

Speaking at the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of The Trap" seminar, hosted by Krungthep Turakij, leaders stressed that Virtual Banks are not simply a digitised version of existing services, but a tool for social mobility.

Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Chief Digital Platform Business Officer at SCBX Public Company Limited, outlined the "vision for social finance in Thailand," driven by the need to tackle the national informal debt crisis.