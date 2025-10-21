Thai Industries Federation Urges Central Bank to Tackle 'Unnatural' Baht Strength and Money-Laundering Risk

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has pressed the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to strengthen oversight of the country's gold and cryptocurrency transactions to prevent Thailand from becoming a hub for money laundering, while simultaneously addressing the severe impact of an 'unnaturally' strong Thai Baht.

Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting with BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Theinnukul highlighted the urgent issue of the Baht's dramatic appreciation.

He noted that the Thai currency has strengthened by over 7% compared to its regional counterparts, contrasting sharply with the Vietnamese Dong, which has weakened by more than 3%.

"This creates a competitive gap of nearly 10%," Kriengkrai stated. "Thai export goods, which operate on thin margins, are at a clear disadvantage compared to our rivals. With export revenues accounting for over 60% of our GDP, this is a crisis."

The strong Baht is also battering the tourism sector, another key economic engine responsible for roughly 10% of GDP.

Tourists are reportedly becoming more cautious with their spending, dampening visitor numbers. In contrast, Vietnam's 3% currency weakening against the US dollar has attracted an estimated two to three million extra tourists.

“The Baht is too strong, leading to reduced national income and competitive disadvantage in the global market, which further impacts employment and the broader economy,” Kriengkrai warned.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Thailand’s 2026 GDP growth to be just 1.6%, with slowing exports and tourism cited as factors.