KBANK to use 8.8bn excess liquidity to buy back 47.38 million shares, SET Informed

Kasikornbank Plc (KBANK) informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday that it would use excess liquidity of up to 8.8 billion baht to buy back up to 2% of its traded shares, or no more than 47,386,552 shares.

The buyback will be carried out via the automatic order matching system of the SET trading platform from November 14, 2025, to November 12, 2026.

KBANK’s orders will be calculated based on the average of the five previous days' closing prices, plus 15% of the average closing price, the bank said in its statement to the SET.