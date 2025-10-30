KBANK to use 8.8bn excess liquidity to buy back 47.38 million shares, SET Informed

Kasikornbank Plc (KBANK) informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday that it would use excess liquidity of up to 8.8 billion baht to buy back up to 2% of its traded shares, or no more than 47,386,552 shares.
The buyback will be carried out via the automatic order matching system of the SET trading platform from November 14, 2025, to November 12, 2026.
KBANK’s orders will be calculated based on the average of the five previous days' closing prices, plus 15% of the average closing price, the bank said in its statement to the SET.
KBANK General Manager Jongrak Rattanapian said the planned buyback aims to increase the efficiency of the bank’s fund management, taking into account the adequate funds, excessive liquidity, and the yields for KBANK shareholders.
He noted that KBANK currently enjoys a very strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and has sufficient funds for future business operations, both in normal and crisis situations. He added that KBANK’s CAR at the end of the third quarter this year was 21.6%.
Jongrak explained that the bank had considered various options for fund management and viewed the share buyback as the most appropriate method for the current situation. He added that the buyback should increase the earnings per share ratio, benefiting its shareholders.
Over the past five years, KBANK announced a share buyback plan with a budget of 4.6 billion baht to buy back 23.93 million shares, or 1% of traded shares, from February 24 to 27, 2020. Eventually, it spent 3.2 billion baht to repurchase 23.93 million shares.