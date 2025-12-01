BOT Governor Vows to Erase 'Ivory Tower' Image, Tackle Sub-2% Growth

Vitai Ratanakorn shifts central bank's focus to structural issues; launches 'Social AMC' to help 2 million citizens clear household debt.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Vitai Ratanakorn announced a radical shift in the central bank's role on Monday, stating the institution is ready to move beyond its traditional focus on macro-stability and become a leader in solving Thailand’s deepening structural economic problems.

Vitai noted that the country's economic context has fundamentally changed, declaring that the economy is entering a "New Normal" of significantly slower growth.

"The Thai economy is at a point where we must accept that growth has declined considerably," he said.

While pre-COVID-19 growth hit 4%, the forecast for this year is a mere 2.1%, dropping further to an estimated 1.6% next year, signalling a high probability of settling at or below the 2% mark.

The Challenge of Uneven Prosperity

The governor highlighted that the low growth is compounded by a stark lack of dispersion. While large corporations maintain good access to credit, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have endured negative credit growth for 13 consecutive quarters (three years).

Households face similar struggles, with personal income growth shrinking and expenses outstripping earnings for several years, leading to mounting debt pressure.

Vitai stressed that these issues are structural, not problems of general demand, making the use of the policy interest rate largely ineffective. He noted that four consecutive 0.25% rate cuts would collectively boost the economy by less than 0.2% over two years.