Thai Banking Sector Prepared for Songkran Liquidity Surge with 124bn Baht Cash Injection

Major commercial banks have prepared over 124 billion baht in physical banknotes to ensure seamless liquidity during the peak Songkran holiday period.
Thailand’s leading commercial lenders have announced a co-ordinated cash injection of over 124 billion baht to facilitate public spending and ensure financial stability during the upcoming Songkran bank holiday.
As the nation prepares for the extended festive break, banks are prioritising physical liquidity to accommodate the anticipated surge in retail transactions, domestic tourism, and traditional gift-giving.
Bangkok Bank (BBL) leads the sector’s liquidity drive, earmarking 35,000 million baht in additional reserves. The bank has leveraged its extensive network of 7,600 ATMs and 160,000 banking agent points to ensure that customers can access funds for dining, travel, and celebrations without disruption.
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Kasikornbank (KBank) have also committed substantial resources.
SCB has reserved 26,800 million baht, with 17,100 million baht of that total directed toward provincial areas to support the annual exodus from the capital. KBank has prepared 23,600 million baht, specifically allocating 14,400 million baht to its network of 8,300 ATMs.
Regional Liquidity Priorities
A distinct trend in this year's reserves is the heavy weighting towards regional hubs, reflecting the mass movement of the workforce.
Krungthai Bank (KTB) has allocated nearly 14,910 million baht of its 19,490 million baht total specifically for regional use, with the vast majority of its reserves dedicated to its nationwide ATM network.
Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) and TTB (TMBThanachart) have confirmed reserves of 9,515 million baht and 10,000 million baht, respectively.
Notably, TTB has released a revised holiday schedule, confirming that while general high-street branches will close from 11 to 15 April, shopping centre outlets will resume services as early as 14 April.
Digital Integration and Availability
Despite the significant stock of physical banknotes, major players like Krungthai are simultaneously encouraging the use of digital platforms.
The bank noted that while cash reserves are at their peak, the Krungthai NEXT and Pao Tang applications remain the most efficient and secure methods for 24-hour transactions during the holiday.
With over 124 billion baht now standing by in branches and ATMs, the Thai banking sector is well-positioned to support the country's most significant period of annual consumption.