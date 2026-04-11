Thai Banking Sector Prepared for Songkran Liquidity Surge with 124bn Baht Cash Injection

Major commercial banks have prepared over 124 billion baht in physical banknotes to ensure seamless liquidity during the peak Songkran holiday period.

Thailand’s leading commercial lenders have announced a co-ordinated cash injection of over 124 billion baht to facilitate public spending and ensure financial stability during the upcoming Songkran bank holiday.

As the nation prepares for the extended festive break, banks are prioritising physical liquidity to accommodate the anticipated surge in retail transactions, domestic tourism, and traditional gift-giving.

Bangkok Bank (BBL) leads the sector’s liquidity drive, earmarking 35,000 million baht in additional reserves. The bank has leveraged its extensive network of 7,600 ATMs and 160,000 banking agent points to ensure that customers can access funds for dining, travel, and celebrations without disruption.





Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Kasikornbank (KBank) have also committed substantial resources.

SCB has reserved 26,800 million baht, with 17,100 million baht of that total directed toward provincial areas to support the annual exodus from the capital. KBank has prepared 23,600 million baht, specifically allocating 14,400 million baht to its network of 8,300 ATMs.

