SET-listed Sabuy Tech announces 657% rise in Q2 profits

Sabuy this year unveiled its strategy to become a fintech firm by expanding its four core businesses – payments, merchandising, business solutions, and financial services.

CEO Chookiat Rujanapornpaje said the company is developing technology and lifestyle-related services for customers under the concept "Sabuy Life from Wake-up to Sleep".

Sabuy is targeting total revenue of 5 billion baht this year.

"The company has also set its revenue target for next year at 20 billion baht," Chookiat added.

He said the company is developing its workforce, applying technologies and innovations, improving workflow and managing risks to maintain sustainable growth in the long term.

"Sabuy has continued to expand business constantly along with implementing its strategy to maintain significant growth," he said.