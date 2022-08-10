Taiwan Excellence Wonder Miles 2022 giving back to society & helping the environment with by two ESG activities

The first ESG activity, “Taiwan Excellence Wonder Miles – Art Therapy for Children with Autism”was held on July 22, Many participants,including runners, autistic children with their families, and Taiwaese officials, joined the activity.

Ms. Shirley Hsueh, Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said: “The foundation’s programs enable kids to reach their fullest potential through social and recreational activities, such as cooking, painting and many others. Moreover, the programs help them to be well-prepared for the transition to adult life and the demands of employment in the future.”

Dr. Chusak Chanthayanon, President of the Autistic Thai Foundation, calls himself “Guardian” rather than President, because he loves and cares for the children with autism like a parent. He gave his appreciation to Taiwan Excellence for organizing such a great activity and to the runners who contributed their time and expressed their passion for supporting the art therapy activities which assist and train the children with autism to develop their EQ, IQ and creative thinking.

The second ESG activity, “Taiwan Excellence Wonder Miles - Plastic Caps Transform to Wealth”, was held on August 5. The activity attracted many participants, including runners, Taiwan Excellence fans, and Taiwanese officials.

Dr. Chuang, Suo-Hang, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said that the activity helped people fight plastic pollution by learning about the plastic recycling process, creating new values around plastic and transforming it into a valuable product rather than just something to throw away.He sincerely hopes that “Taiwan Excellence Wonder Miles” will inspire people to make society and the environment better.

Miss Thippapha Kerdthaworn, Coordinator, Precious Plastic Bangkok Project of the Green World Foundation said that thanked Taiwan Excellence and the volunteer runners for their awareness of the importance of environmental issues and for taking part in trying to solve the plastic waste problem in the community.

Overall, “Taiwan Excellence Wonder Miles” not only successfully increased people’s health awareness, but also gave back to society and the environment by holding these two activities with the Thai Autistic Foundation and Precious Plastic Bangkok of the Green World Foundation. These two organizations cooperate with people in the community to improve their quality of life and enable them to live together in society happily. This is in line with the principles Taiwan Excellence values: supporting society and communities, to help each other achieve sustainable well-being.



