TSTE, Thai Ento Food to promote Thailand as global production hub of cricket protein powder

The investment was made in light of sustained strong market outlooks of alternative food products for the future. The companies have ambitiously set their sight on elevating Thailand to be a global production hub of cricket powder with projected sales figures exceeding one billion Baht by the end of the next three years.

Elaborating on the venture with TSTE, Thai Ento Food managing director, Mr Teeranut Rungsuwan said this business expansion policy has strengthened the potential of the company, which is the country’s first large scale industrial producer of cricket powder. “It will go a long way to solidify our position as the leader in cricket power production in Thailand, which is vital to achieving a goal of transforming Thailand into a global production hub of cricket powder, therefore helping to generate income that will benefit communities in upcountry, the farming sector, society and the country,” he added.

TSTE and Thai Ento Food set the sales target in 2023 at 250 million baht, and in 2025 at one billion Baht, 70 per cent of which coming from international markets and the rest 30 per cent are from domestic markets.



