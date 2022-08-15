Fri, August 26, 2022

Bitkub NFT and Taokaenoi start NFT airdrop campaign on physical snack package

Bangkok, August 10, 2022 - Bitkub NFT, a primary Non-Fungible Token platform in Thailand and Taokaenoi, a famous crispy seaweed snack producer, start the NFT airdrop campaign called “NFT : THE PHENOMENON” in which around 600,000 NFTs will be airdropped on Taokaenoi physical snack package.

Under this campaign, the digital asset will be attached inside physical snack packaging as a redemption code for the customers to redeem. 3 special collections have been designed exclusively for this campaign, namely “Journey of Taokaenoi”, “Journey of Bitkub” and “Idol Yin War 9 Collections”.

The 3 special collections will be randomly enclosed in Taokaenoi’s physical snack package both spicy and classic flavors (30-gram size), available at convenience and department stores in Thailand. In each package, customers will receive a code to redeem the NFT special collection using digital asset wallet (Bitkub NEXT). The campaign will run until November 5, 2022.

After completing specific NFTs collections, you will receive special privileges as follows:

1. Collecting 9 types of Yin-War cards to join the Exclusive Sit in Live Event campaign with Yin-War, the famous actors in Thailand.

2. Collecting all 66 types of cards to join the business pitching campaign with Itthipat Peeradechapan, Founder and CEO of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing and Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
 

Follow for more news and updates of Bitkub NFT and Bitkub Chain 

Bitkub NFT
Website : https://www.bitkubnft.com/ 
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/bitkubnft 

Bitkub Chain
Website : https://www.bitkubchain.com/ 
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial 
Twitter : https://twitter.com/bitkubchain 

And Taokaenoi
Website: https://www.taokaenoiglobal.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clubtaokaenoi/

