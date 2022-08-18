GULF successfully issues THB 35 billion debentures

The overwhelming demand was clear evidence of investors’ confidence in GULF’s strong performance and future growth potential in addition to its good credit rating for both the company and the debentures, which have been rated A (stable outlook) and A- respectively by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. on June 21, 2022.

“We would like to thank all investors for their interests in GULF's debentures. We also appreciated all 10 financial institutions who acted as joint-lead arrangers for their efforts in making this transaction such a success. After this, the company will continue to expand the business in Thailand and overseas to drive sustainable growth,” Ms. Yupapin concluded.

