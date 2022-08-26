Beiersdorf (Thailand) delivers new library to Ayutthaya school
August 19, 2022 - Beiersdorf (Thailand), manufacturer of world-class skincare products under the brands Nivea and Eucerin delivered a newly renovated library to Wat Phai Lom School in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya province under the corporate social responsibility project “Boosting Learning Capability via Modern Library”.
The project is a collaboration between Beiersdorf (Thailand), The Ashoka: Innovators for the Public (Thailand) Foundation and Thailand Collaboration for Education (TCFE) by Yuvabadhana Foundation to renovate 11 libraries across Thailand and implement advanced technology to give underprivileged youths equal access to the education system and enable lifelong learning.
Wat Phai Lom School is the first school to join the project and has its library renovated by volunteers under the project to maximise learning opportunities for local students. Besides the renovation of the library, the project also provided the library with books and learning materials such as scientific equipment, games that improve skills and brain functions, tablets for e-book reading, and multimedia tools for practising English language skills.
Stephanie Barraud, Senior Vice President - Asean, Beiersdorf Co Ltd, said, "Beyond our mission of developing new skincare products for people we are also aware of the importance of improving the quality of life for everyone in society. We have been carrying out global CSR projects called “Care Beyond Skin” for more than 10 years. The renovation project of Wat Phai Lom School’s library is our latest work in education promotion and is the first of 11 libraries that will receive a complete overhaul to maximise the learning capabilities of underprivileged students. Today we also organised an activity at the library to promote reading habits and lifelong learning for children. We hope that this library will become the place for children to explore new knowledge, widen their worldview, and sharpen their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills to build a strong foundation and ensure equal opportunities to access quality education.”
“This is a great project that helps stimulate children’s interest in using the library. Students are happier and more energetic to use modern learning materials provided by the project, especially the digital media tools. We thank Beiersdorf (Thailand) for initiating this project that helps promote children’s education,” said Thannicha Tangprakhon, director of Wat Phai Lom School.
The “Boosting Learning Capability via Modern Library” project will renovate 11 libraries for schools in communities that are underfunded. The funding will use to renovate the library, purchase up-to-date books, and provide other learning supplies such as interactive multimedia, e-books, and computers to promote young people’s interest in self-learning. This campaign aims to reach at least 8,000 young people by 2025.
“We hope that this project will benefit children, teachers, and the communities. We want this library to serve as a model library for other schools in the country to follow its practices in providing knowledge sources and promoting self-learning capability sustainably for a better future of young people,” added Barraud.
Beiersdorf has always been committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem where every member of the society accepts each other’s differences and advocates equality. The company has continually engaged in activities and projects that help improve people’s quality of life, especially among women, children, and adolescents in the fields of education, public health and environment following our vision of doing business for sustainability.