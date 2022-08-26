Beiersdorf (Thailand) delivers new library to Ayutthaya school

Stephanie Barraud, Senior Vice President - Asean, Beiersdorf Co Ltd, said, "Beyond our mission of developing new skincare products for people we are also aware of the importance of improving the quality of life for everyone in society. We have been carrying out global CSR projects called “Care Beyond Skin” for more than 10 years. The renovation project of Wat Phai Lom School’s library is our latest work in education promotion and is the first of 11 libraries that will receive a complete overhaul to maximise the learning capabilities of underprivileged students. Today we also organised an activity at the library to promote reading habits and lifelong learning for children. We hope that this library will become the place for children to explore new knowledge, widen their worldview, and sharpen their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills to build a strong foundation and ensure equal opportunities to access quality education.”

“This is a great project that helps stimulate children’s interest in using the library. Students are happier and more energetic to use modern learning materials provided by the project, especially the digital media tools. We thank Beiersdorf (Thailand) for initiating this project that helps promote children’s education,” said Thannicha Tangprakhon, director of Wat Phai Lom School.