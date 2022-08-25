HBA to host Home Building and Materials Expo 2022 on Sept 14-18 under ‘Build-Change-Earth’ concept
The Home Building Association (HBA) will host the ‘Home Building and Materials Expo 2022’ from September 14-18 at Hall 6 of Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 attendants who will spend around 3.5 billion baht at 40 participating home building companies.
HBA president Worawut Kanjanakul said the Home Building and Materials Expo 2022 will be organised under the concept of ‘Build-Change-Earth’, with a focus on presenting over 1,000 models of eco-friendly houses that feature state-of-the-art technology for modern and environmentally conscious customers.
“Home building market in the past few months is showing a positive trend with significant growth in houses priced at 5-10 million baht and luxurious houses over 10 million baht,” he said. “Popular locations include Bangkok and major tourism provinces such as Chonburi (Pattaya) and Nakhon Ratchasima (Khao Yai), where people tend to build a second home for vacation.”
Worawut added that the upcountry market also shows strong demand for houses priced from 2.5 to 3.5 million baht thanks to the recovery of the tourism industry that helps boost the local economy, while more customers are opting to use the services of home building companies instead of general contractors.
“To boost sales before yearend, HBA is planning to host the Home Building and Materials Expo 2022 on September 14-18. This year we use the concept ‘Build-Change-Earth’ to increase awareness in environmental and climate change issues due to excessive use of resources, which has resulted in more serious natural disasters every year. We hope that the expo will help urge people to do their part to make the world better,” he said.
Worawut said the future trend of home building must focus on style, function, and environmental aspects. Home building companies can help fulfil these goals by using a smart design that maximises the use of natural light and wind to reduce the reliance on electricity. Furthermore, home builders should try to use only eco-friendly materials and minimise pollution during the construction process, including the sound, wastewater, and air pollution caused by small dust particles (PM2.5).
“At the Home Building and Materials Expo 2022, you will meet over 40 home building companies who will present over 1,000 designs for houses with prices ranging from 1 to 100 million baht,” he said. “The designs will mostly focus on using modern technology, promoting closeness to nature, minimising environmental impact, and energy saving or using of renewable energy.”
Another highlight of the event is exhibition booths by the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, the Thailand Environment Institute, and the National Housing Authority. These partners will showcase the latest innovation in home building and energy saving, as well as offer special discounts of up to 10,000 baht for those who reserve a house at the event.
Attendants will also enjoy special discounts and gifts from booth organisers, while buyers of the “House Model Collection by Leading Home Builders” book will get a chance to win 300,000 baht worth of gold.
For those looking to buy construction materials, they will find plenty of special-priced items at the event, including eco-friendly roof tiles made from recycled materials and aluminium doors and windows that help increase air circulation in the house.
The Home Building and Materials Expo 2022 expects to welcome over 10,000 attendants throughout five days event including home buyers, architects, designers, students, and the general public. “HBA estimated that the expo will generate up to 3.5 billion baht of income to 40 home building companies and 10 financial institutes who will be offering loans at the event,” said Worawut.
If you are in the market for a new house, don’t miss the Home Building and Materials Expo 2022, between August 14-18 at Hall 6, Impact Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province.