HBA to host Home Building and Materials Expo 2022 on Sept 14-18 under ‘Build-Change-Earth’ concept

“At the Home Building and Materials Expo 2022, you will meet over 40 home building companies who will present over 1,000 designs for houses with prices ranging from 1 to 100 million baht,” he said. “The designs will mostly focus on using modern technology, promoting closeness to nature, minimising environmental impact, and energy saving or using of renewable energy.”

Another highlight of the event is exhibition booths by the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, the Thailand Environment Institute, and the National Housing Authority. These partners will showcase the latest innovation in home building and energy saving, as well as offer special discounts of up to 10,000 baht for those who reserve a house at the event.

Attendants will also enjoy special discounts and gifts from booth organisers, while buyers of the “House Model Collection by Leading Home Builders” book will get a chance to win 300,000 baht worth of gold.

For those looking to buy construction materials, they will find plenty of special-priced items at the event, including eco-friendly roof tiles made from recycled materials and aluminium doors and windows that help increase air circulation in the house.

The Home Building and Materials Expo 2022 expects to welcome over 10,000 attendants throughout five days event including home buyers, architects, designers, students, and the general public. “HBA estimated that the expo will generate up to 3.5 billion baht of income to 40 home building companies and 10 financial institutes who will be offering loans at the event,” said Worawut.

If you are in the market for a new house, don’t miss the Home Building and Materials Expo 2022, between August 14-18 at Hall 6, Impact Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province.