Bitkub Exchange and SCBS have mutually agreed to terminate the deal despite the satisfactory outcomes of the due diligence
Announcement from Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., August 25, 2022.
According to the latest announcement from SCB Securities Co., Ltd. (SCBS), referring to the authorization from The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) for the SCBS to create a contract to purchase the share of Bitkub Online Co.,Ltd. from Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. at the 51% of total share.
Throughout recent periods, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and the SCBS have proceeded with utmost attention towards the matter of due diligence, with the company providing best efforts towards SCBS in displaying proceedings within the company for a transparent and direct procedure, as well as developing business strategies for future operations.
In reference to a development provided by the SCBS; “No findings of direct indications of immutable irregularities”, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. is attentive to the matter and is also managing current proceedings conducted with The Securities and Exchange Comission of Thailand (SEC), causing hinderences in the aforementioned ongoings. With the following notions taken into account, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and the SCBS have mutually agreed to withhold the mentioned share purchase transaction to allow the company to conclude ongoing matters in direct reference with the provided guidelines of The Securities and Exchange Comission of Thailand (SEC).
The company would like to humbly clarify that there is no effect to our operations and business whatsoever. The company remains the leader in the digital assets exchange business in Thailand with abundant resources to continue the operation as usual. The company prioritizes providing services with transperency and integrity which is in line with the company’s vision and mission to continue democratizing the financial opportunities for society.
Yours truly,
Bitkub Online Co., Ltd.
Furtheremore, please tune in to an additional announcement from Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. as follows;
Announcement from Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., August 25, 2022
According to the latest announcement from SCB Securities Co., Ltd. or SCBS, referring to the authorization from The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) for the SCBS to create a contract to purchase the share of Bitkub Online Co.,Ltd. from Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. at the 51% of total share.
Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. would like to inform that Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary company under the Bitkub Capital Group umbrella with independent operations from the mother company and all subordinated entities as follows;
Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.
Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd.
Bitkub Ventures Co., Ltd.
Bitkub Infinity Co., Ltd.
Bitkub M Co., Ltd.
Bitkub World Tech Co., Ltd.
All companies still remain in normal operation and have not been impacted by the suspension of the share purchasing transaction between SCBS and Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. whatsoever.
Our subordinated entities within the Bitkub Capital Group still uphold the confidence in our abundant resources and unwavering dedication in developing technology, products and services for users and determination in continuously providing a digital economy-focused infrastructure that will enhance opportunities and elevate equal access for users.
Sincerely Yours,
Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.