Bitkub Exchange and SCBS have mutually agreed to terminate the deal despite the satisfactory outcomes of the due diligence

In reference to a development provided by the SCBS; “No findings of direct indications of immutable irregularities”, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. is attentive to the matter and is also managing current proceedings conducted with The Securities and Exchange Comission of Thailand (SEC), causing hinderences in the aforementioned ongoings. With the following notions taken into account, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and the SCBS have mutually agreed to withhold the mentioned share purchase transaction to allow the company to conclude ongoing matters in direct reference with the provided guidelines of The Securities and Exchange Comission of Thailand (SEC).

The company would like to humbly clarify that there is no effect to our operations and business whatsoever. The company remains the leader in the digital assets exchange business in Thailand with abundant resources to continue the operation as usual. The company prioritizes providing services with transperency and integrity which is in line with the company’s vision and mission to continue democratizing the financial opportunities for society.

