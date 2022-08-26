Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension
In the situation that “food” has become more than just its deliciousness, people tend to focus more on consuming food for good health and wellness. Over the past 2-3 years, most people have changed their lifestyles and behaviors to fit with new normal life, especially preparing food by themselves or cooking at home.
However, if there is a lack of proper nutrition understanding, it may affect good health both in the short and long term. From the current data, it was shown that many Thai people are at the risk of developing non-chronic communicable diseases (NCDs) due to their improper dietary habits and nutrient intake. In particular, among Thai children, it was found that more than 20 per cent were obese and most of them consumed more than twice the amount of daily sodium as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).
This year, Ajinomoto (Thailand) Co., Ltd., has launched a cooking class campaign under the concept of "Delicious and nutritionally balanced diets" that gives youngsters the opportunity to have fun experience through cooking practice on how to easily make a delicious balanced meal.
Through this program, Ajinomoto has passed on its amino acids’ expertise and healthy nutrition with umami into a fun cooking class to encourage the young generation to pay attention to health visualization. Recently, the cooking class was joined by a group of 50 young students from Satri Si Suriyothai School to practice cooking skills through the menu "Healthy Delicious Soft Omelet", led by Chef Akradej ‘Benz’ Techakrenee, an experienced young chef, to demonstrate and share cooking techniques along with easy nutrition knowledge throughout the activity, which took place at Ajinomoto Cooking Space, Ajinomoto’s Head Office, Bangkok.
According to the Ajinomoto Group’s objective to become “a solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues through unlocking the power of amino acids to support the healthy lives of people all around the world”, we strive to deliver our intention of “nutrition without compromise” as a part of The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) policy, to which we have adhered as always.
You can follow Ajinomoto Cooking activity both onsite and online class via Facebook fanpage “Ajinomoto Home Cooking” or https://www.facebook.com/AjinomotoHomeCooking/