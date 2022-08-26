Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

However, if there is a lack of proper nutrition understanding, it may affect good health both in the short and long term. From the current data, it was shown that many Thai people are at the risk of developing non-chronic communicable diseases (NCDs) due to their improper dietary habits and nutrient intake. In particular, among Thai children, it was found that more than 20 per cent were obese and most of them consumed more than twice the amount of daily sodium as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This year, Ajinomoto (Thailand) Co., Ltd., has launched a cooking class campaign under the concept of "Delicious and nutritionally balanced diets" that gives youngsters the opportunity to have fun experience through cooking practice on how to easily make a delicious balanced meal.