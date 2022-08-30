JSL sells head office building to pay compensation to employees

Decha announced that Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin would be present to witness the compensation payout.

“Please spread this news. I did this job for workers. And the Labour Ministry should be credited for stepping up pressure on JSL until it agreed to pay every satang of the compensation of over 30 million baht to the workers. It has sold the head office building to raise the money,” Decha said in his post.

JSL Global Media announced at the end of June that it was immediately ceasing operations and had to lay off all staff mainly because of losses.