AZD7442 long-acting antibody combination approved for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Japan

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “The approvals of AZD7442 in Japan represent an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to help combat COVID-19 on all fronts. AZD7442 is now the only long-acting antibody combination authorised for both COVID-19 prevention and treatment, allowing us to help protect even more vulnerable patients such as the immunocompromised from this devastating disease.”

The Japanese government has agreed to purchase 300,000 units of AZD7442 (150mg each of tixagevimab and cilgavimab) and AstraZeneca is working with the government and partners to make first doses available as soon as possible.

The approvals were based on efficacy and safety data from the AZD7442 clinical development programme, including the PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial, the TACKLE Phase III outpatient treatment trial, and Phase I trials, including in Japan. In PROVENT, a 300mg intramuscular (IM) dose of AZD7442 significantly reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% (95% confidence interval (CI): 46, 90; p<0.001) COVID-19 compared to placebo at the primary analysis.1 An 83% (95% CI: 66, 91) relative risk reduction was shown at a six-month median follow-up analysis, with protection from the virus lasting six months.

In TACKLE, a 600mg IM dose of AZD7442 significantly reduced the relative risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or death (from any cause) by 50% (95% confidence interval [CI] 15, 71; p=0.010) through day 29 compared to placebo in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who were symptomatic for seven days or less, the trial’s primary endpoint. In pre-specified analyses of participants who received treatment within three days of symptom onset, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death (from any cause) by 88% compared to placebo (95% CI 9, 98), and the risk reduction was 67% (95% CI 31, 84) when participants received AZD7442 within five days of symptom onset.

AZD7442 was generally well-tolerated in the trials.

The recommended dose for prevention of symptomatic disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection in Japan is 150mg of tixagevimab and 150mg of cilgavimab, administered as separate sequential IM injections. Depending on the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, 300mg of tixagevimab and 300mg of cilgavimab may be administered for prevention. The recommended dose for treatment of COVID-19 is 300mg of tixagevimab and 300mg of cilgavimab, administered as separate sequential IM injections.

AZD7442 has been shown to retain in vitro neutralisation activity against the main Omicron variants currently circulating globally, including BA.5 and BA.2.

AZD7442 is also authorised for use for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in the US (emergency use), EU and many other countries. Regulatory submissions are progressing for both prevention and treatment indications around the world.

