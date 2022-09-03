Bitkub Chain and XRB Galaxy officially announced Bitkub Metaverse teaser, the big step to unlock the visual world

Bitkub Metaverse, the land beyond imagination, opened for you to enjoy the new dimension of experience. It will be a place consisting of many businesses, entertainment, tourism, culture and education. Bitkub Metaverse will utilize a state-of-the-art technology like web3 and blockchain to provide a futuristic experience. The concept of Bitkub Metaverse is inspired by the galaxy and universe called “XRB”, and it will be one of the planets in the XRB universe.

The story of XRB Galaxy is designed and written by the XRB team on Bitkub Metaverse Official Whitepaper as follows: In the future, Earth will lack the necessary resources to sustain life. In a desperate attempt for survival, Mankind devised a plan to experiment with different species to increase their unique abilities for life on other planets. These species' primary purpose is to find resources from other planets. One species, rabbits, could cultivate. Unfortunately, their spaceship was struck by the most powerful alien mineral, "Carotium." However, the rabbits gained unrivaled evolutionary powers from this collision and landed on Mars! The rabbits have created a Colony on their new home planet. They have evolved and become the Universe's greatest cultivators. A new star of hope was born. 10,000 years have passed, and Mars is now the "center" of the Universe. Various alien races across the galaxy come to Mars for refuge to guarantee their survival.