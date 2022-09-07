Bitkub CTO, accused of insider trading, to meet SEC today

On September 1, the SEC said Samret was guilty of insider trading and barred him from serving as the company’s CTO for 12 months.

The SEC said Samret had bought 61,107.66 Bitkub coins for 1.99 million baht from September 4 to November 2, 2021 while the BBT’s parent firm, Bitkub Capital Holding, was in talks with the SCB to sell a 51 per cent stake in its digital asset exchange, Bitkub Online.

The SEC ordered Samret to pay a fine of 8.53 million baht.