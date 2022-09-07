Bitkub CTO, accused of insider trading, to meet SEC today
The chief technology officer of Bitkub Blockchain Technology (BBT) said he would be meeting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday before deciding on whether to fight its decision to levy penalties on him.
BBT CTO Samret Wajanasathian maintained his innocence regarding the allegation of insider trading levelled against him by the SEC.
On September 1, the SEC said Samret was guilty of insider trading and barred him from serving as the company’s CTO for 12 months.
The SEC said Samret had bought 61,107.66 Bitkub coins for 1.99 million baht from September 4 to November 2, 2021 while the BBT’s parent firm, Bitkub Capital Holding, was in talks with the SCB to sell a 51 per cent stake in its digital asset exchange, Bitkub Online.
The SEC ordered Samret to pay a fine of 8.53 million baht.
Samret said he had yet to meet the SEC to be formally charged on Wednesday before he would decide whether to fight the charge in court or agree to pay the fine and comply with the SEC’s order. He said he was still serving as BBT CTO before he would be formally removed by a court order or an SEC order.
Samret said he knew nothing about the deal between Bitkub Online and SCB because BBT was separate from Bitkub Online and he had not been informed about the high-profile deal with SCB.