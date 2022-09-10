Bitkub collaborates with Thai Jiaranai Group to provide proper digital technology education for international investors

This collaboration aims to educate both Thai and international investors on the knowledge regarding Blockchain Technology and digital assets for sustainable and secure investment. With our intention, Bitkub will be a bridge of economic opportunity to connect the old world and digital world, allowing individuals to enter safely and assertively.

Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., said “The collaboration with Thai Jiaranai Group Pub Co., Ltd. is considered as a crucial cooperation, we will correspondingly strengthen the proper set of understanding toward blockchain technology and digital asset investment to both foreign and Thai investors in order to reach out to the Bitkub’s attentive purposes which are secure and sustainable investment. Bitkub will be mainly responsible for conducting and spreading the right set of information that is suitable and accessible for everyone regardless of any ages and genders. Yet, Bitkub aims to develop the information to be comfortably and efficiently accessible to everyone. With these aforementioned attentions, we are ready to collaborate with every sectoral party to drive the success of efficient information spread regarding our goals.”

