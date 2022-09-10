Bitkub collaborates with Thai Jiaranai Group to provide proper digital technology education for international investors
On September 9, 2022 at Bitkub M Social, 9th Floor, The EmQuartier, Bitkub Online, namely, Bitkub Exchange, the national largest cryptocurrency exchange certified by Ministry of Finance and operated accordingly with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulations along with ISO 27001, has officially declared the business collaboration with Thai Jiaranai Group Pub Co., Ltd., the world’s digital media leader, online marketing expert, and organizer consultant stationed in various countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore.
This collaboration aims to educate both Thai and international investors on the knowledge regarding Blockchain Technology and digital assets for sustainable and secure investment. With our intention, Bitkub will be a bridge of economic opportunity to connect the old world and digital world, allowing individuals to enter safely and assertively.
Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., said “The collaboration with Thai Jiaranai Group Pub Co., Ltd. is considered as a crucial cooperation, we will correspondingly strengthen the proper set of understanding toward blockchain technology and digital asset investment to both foreign and Thai investors in order to reach out to the Bitkub’s attentive purposes which are secure and sustainable investment. Bitkub will be mainly responsible for conducting and spreading the right set of information that is suitable and accessible for everyone regardless of any ages and genders. Yet, Bitkub aims to develop the information to be comfortably and efficiently accessible to everyone. With these aforementioned attentions, we are ready to collaborate with every sectoral party to drive the success of efficient information spread regarding our goals.”
Ms. Guo Rui, Director of Thai Jiaranai Group Pub Co., Ltd. revealed that “Thai Jiaranai Group Pub Co., Ltd. pays great attention to this collaboration. Thailand is one of the early countries in Asia that regulated digital assets to protect the investors from the extreme volatility of Digital Assets. Thailand also integrates Blockchain Technology in many industries. These attracted investors from all around the world, especially the new generation of investors who appeal to digital assets. Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. is the first cryptocurrency company that was certified by the Ministry of Finance and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Besides, communication and public relations is also considered as Thai Jiaranai Group’s strengths. Plus, there are several Thai Jiaranai Group Pub’s subordinated entities ranked as the Chinese top-tier presses that are highly guaranteed for swift, precise, and reliable communication. We hope that this collaboration will bring the efficiency of communication through giving accurate knowledge and materials to the investors and help revitalize Thailand’s domestic economy previously affected by the COVID situation by attracting the foreign investors to generate income to the country."