Hope sparkles for Thailand’s top luxury jewellery brand in 2022
Pranda glistens as Thailand’s premier manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of fine jewelry products. Recently, Pranda group has been recognized as the leader in Thai Jewellery exports with its customer base covering key regions from North America to Europe and Asia.
Chanat Sorakraikitikul, who chairs the Finance & Risk Management Committee at Pranda, is optimistic that the market for luxury jewellery will grow this year despite global economic turmoil.
“Initially we only focused on manufacturing and selling our own designs, but now we are ODM [original design manufacturer], in that we produce pre-designed products for other brands,” Chanat said.
In line with the current trends, Pranda has continued to expand its market by using omni distribution channels to provide consumers with a seamless shopping experience. Its most successful brand has proved to be PrimaGold.
“Skilled craftsmanship is one of Thailand’s biggest strengths. Expert artisans cut and polish gemstones with accurate precision to create some of the most beautiful jewels. Thailand can easily be considered a regional and global gems and jewellery trading hub,” he said.
