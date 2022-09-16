OSMEP eyes 1 million registrants on ‘SME ONE ID’ platform by year-end

SME ONE ID helps micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) operators to access government services using a single identification on one unified system. Developed under a collaboration between OSMEP and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), the platform has been designed to reduce overlapping procedures and streamline registration and documentation processes.

Weeraphong Malai, OSMEP Director, says that since the project was launched on June 21, the office has signed memoranda of understanding with 16 public and private agencies who agreed to support MSME operators to join the platform. These partners include CP All, Siam Makro, True Corporation, Index Creative Village, The Mall Group, Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Bank of China (Thai), Tellscore Ltd, TikTok, Thailand Environment Institute and Bank of Ayudhya.

“OSMEP is working with partners such as the Industry, Commerce, Labour, Higher Education and Public Health ministries in integrating their database and e-services into the SME ONE ID system, which will help attract even more entrepreneurs and financial institutes to join the platform,” said Weeraphong. “We hope that by yearend there will be at least 1 million verified registrants on the SME ONE ID platform.”

Weeraphong added that registrants will be able for apply for various government e-services from different agencies without having to register for a new account and waiting for the agency to verify their identity.