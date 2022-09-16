Nok Air puts brakes on Korat-Chiang Mai route after losses

The budget carrier would become the 10th airline to abandon the route, which has so far proved uneconomical to fly.

Flights between the northeastern and northern cities have previously been offered by nine Thailand-based carriers in the hope of expanding to China. Thai Airways International, Air Andaman, Air Asia, Air Phoenix, Happy Air, Thai Regional Airline, Kan Air, and New Gen Airways all discontinued the route after they lost money.

After a four-year absence, Nok Air launched the latest service between Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai last month, using 86-seater Bombardier Q400 NextGen turboprop planes.