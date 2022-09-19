BTS joins hands with Malaysia for light rail transport project

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views and progress in the feasibility study of the light rail transport system project that will connect Singapore’s RTS (Rapid Transit System) Link to Johor Bahru town in Malaysia. The project also aims to promote transit-oriented development in the communities around the transit system in Johor Bahru.

Since March 2022, BTS Group Holdings Plc has entered the Heads of Agreement with Sinar Bina Infra Sdn. Bhd., Ancom Berhad, Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad and LBS Bina Group Berhad to jointly operate the light rail transport system linking Singapore RTS Link to Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The project is part of the company's Move business plan that BTS has expertise in and has been operating continuously in the past 20 years through the BTS train system, which has now expanded to cover a distance of 135 kilometres, including routes under construction namely Pink Line (Kae Rai-Min Buri) and Yellow Line (Lat Phrao – Samrong).