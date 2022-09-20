Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy partner with TRON to develop Learning Airdops and host the NewTRON : Pitching Competition

The partnership agreement signing ceremony between Bitkub and TRON was hosted on September 17, 2022 at the Bitkub M Social venue, The EmQuartier department store with Mr Sugrit Phutaviriya, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., Ms Liyawal Chakphatrapakin, Academy Business Manager of Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., and Ms Rachel Hou, Marketing Manager of TRON taking commemorative photos to commence the partnership.

Mr Sugrit Phutaviriya, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. provided insights to the partnership as follows:

“Under this collaboration with TRON, we are determined to drive more than just marketing values. Bitkub has been aware of the influx of interest towards cryptocurrencies and digital assets since 2017, with many investors just entering the marketing lacking the essential knowledge to effectively invest in this highly volatile market. With this kept in mind, the company has moved forward with providing adequate tools to invest wisely to induce risk-awareness and education. This is indeed reflected in the provisions of learning airdrops under the NewTRON: Pitching Competition activity, hosted to stimulate targeted education amongst young investors and prepare them for upcoming market trends.”