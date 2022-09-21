Thai Fight investing THB2 billion to promote Muay Thai

The luxury hotel on a 5-rai (0.8 hectare) land near Lamai beach consists of three buildings, 50 rooms and four pool villas in modern Thai style.

He said the Muay Thai theme will be applied to all hotel rooms to enable visitors to feel as if they are Muay Thai masters.

He added that many services will be available at the hotel, such as Muay Thai gym "Thai Fight Physports" where visitors can receive training from several fighters, and a massage that is a combination of Thai martial arts and sports science.

"Muay Thai is considered powerful soft power that attracts tourists worldwide to visit the country," he said.

He expected the hotel to open in October this year, adding that interested people can reserve hotel rooms at the website www.thaifighthotel.com.