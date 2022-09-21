Thai Fight investing THB2 billion to promote Muay Thai
Sports event organiser Thai Fight on Tuesday announced two big projects worth more than 2 billion baht in a bid to promote Muay Thai among foreigners.
The first project involves making Muay Thai the theme at Thai Fight Hotel in Surat Thani's Samui Island, Thai Fight CEO Nopporn Watin said.
The luxury hotel on a 5-rai (0.8 hectare) land near Lamai beach consists of three buildings, 50 rooms and four pool villas in modern Thai style.
He said the Muay Thai theme will be applied to all hotel rooms to enable visitors to feel as if they are Muay Thai masters.
He added that many services will be available at the hotel, such as Muay Thai gym "Thai Fight Physports" where visitors can receive training from several fighters, and a massage that is a combination of Thai martial arts and sports science.
"Muay Thai is considered powerful soft power that attracts tourists worldwide to visit the country," he said.
He expected the hotel to open in October this year, adding that interested people can reserve hotel rooms at the website www.thaifighthotel.com.
The second project is the creation of a top class Muay Thai venue. Beat Active X Thai Fight at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bangna, Bangkok will be the world's best and the most modern Muay Thai tournament venue, he said.
The venue will also be a sports centre for 55 types of sports events to meet the needs of all generations of people.
He added that Beat Active X Thai Fight will be opened in the latter part of this year.