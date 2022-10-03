Two Dragons of Yaowarat - Ratchawong districts join forces through two business groups with further investment to strengthen the alliance and drive the Thai economy

Through this cooperation and restructuring, the two organisations will amplify TNL’s market value which will be worth more than THB 10bn.

Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of the Executive Committee of BTS Group said that, after the signing cooperation today, TNL will drive its business with Mr. Thamarat Chokwatana, who leads as Chairman of the Board; will begin to expand its businesses by investing into the big-ticket lending through Oxygen Asset Co., Ltd (Oxygen).

TNL will begin its expansion by investing within the secured lending business through investments in Oxygen worth approximately THB 4.3bn. Founded in 2021, Oxygen provides financing to customers, notably within the real estate industry. Its current portfolio stands at THB 2.5bn and focuses on securing large loans from clienteles. Additionally, it is anticipated that once the transaction date (subject to shareholder’s approval) has finalised, TNL will expand its operations into the collateral asset management business bringing the total of its investment portfolio to THB 3.5bn.

TNL will also jointly invest in high-potential real estate development projects with Noble Development Public Company Limited (NOBLE), through investments in seven more projects at a total value of more than THB 2.4bn. The total asset valuation from its initial business expansion stages is more than THB 6.7bn in value.